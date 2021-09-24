Geeky Gadgets

Deals: 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger, save 48%

4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger

We have a great deal for our readers on the 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger is available in our Deals store for $17.99, that is a saving of 48% off the normal price.

Stop fighting for chargers and power outlets. With this 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger, now you can fast-charge your iPhone & Apple Watch, as well as your USB-C and Micro USB devices at the same time! It has 4 different connectors: Lightning, USB-C, Micro, and Apple Watch charger, all through just one cord! Made of top-quality TPE, nylon braided cable, and aluminum shell, this charger is guaranteed to last.

  • More power. Charge 4 different devices all at the same time
  • 4-in-1. Comes with Lightning, USB-C, Micro, & Apple Watch charger connectors
  • Durable. Made of top-quality TPE, nylon braided cable, & aluminum shell
  • 1.2m long. Enough to comfortably charge & use your phone from a distance

Specs

  • Color: white
  • Materials: TPE, ABS
  • Length: 1.2m
  • Max output: 1.0A
  • Connectors
    • Lightning
    • USB-C
    • Micro
    • Apple Watch charger
  • Braided cable
  • iPhone/Android compatibility
  • Safe to use
  • Convenient
  • Lightweight & durable

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger over at our deals store at the link below.

