Deal Reminder: 2022 CompTIA & AWS, Cisco Certification Paths Bundle, Save 93%

Just a quick reminder about the awesome deal on the 2022 CompTIA & AWS, Cisco Certification Paths Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 2022 CompTIA & AWS, Cisco Certification Paths Bundle is available in our deals store for just $29, which is a saving of 93% off the normal price.

If you’re looking to get a job in IT or advance your career in the field, this comprehensive course is an easy way to prepare for certifications that’ll help you stand out from the crowd. The courses included in this bundle cover a range of topics from cloud computing to network administration and include practice exams for CompTIA, AWS, and Cisco certifications. The bundle includes lifetime access to over 30 hours of content on exam prep for 13 different certification paths including: CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1001) CompTIA A+ Core 2 (220-1002) CompTIA Network+ (N10-008) CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601) CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004) CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002) CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002) CompTIA Data+ (DA0-001) AWS Solutions Architect (SAA-C02) AWS SysOps Administrator (SOA-C02) AWS Developer Associate (DVA-C01) AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (CLF-C01) CISCO CCNA

Instructor CramWise™ is a privately held company specializing in providing robust examination preparation materials used by individuals around the world. CramWise™ Practice Exams help students prepare for Cisco®, AWS®, CompTIA® certification exams. These comprehensive exam simulations are delivered via the exclusive CramWise Exam Environment™ — the premier exam delivery system which enables students to test their knowledge and gain confidence before taking the real exam.

Important Details Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: desktop & mobile

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Experience level required: beginner

You can find out more information about this great deal on the 2022 CompTIA & AWS, Cisco Certification Paths Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals