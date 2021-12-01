DDR5 vs DDR4 memory performance tested – is it worth upgrading?

If you are wondering whether it is worth upgrading your older DDR4 memory to the new DDR5 memory you may be interested in a new article published to the PC Mag website comparing the performance you can expect from DDR5 vs DDR4. “We pitted some fresh DDR5 memory against tried-and-true DDR4 to see what this new kind of RAM will net you on Intel’s 12th Generation “Alder Lake” platforms.” Together with a video from the team at Gamers Nexus comparing the performance you can get from DDR5 vs DDR4

DDR5 vs DDR4 performance tested by PCMag

“For our DDR5-versus-DDR4 faceoff, we configured two testbed PCs in sequence using the Intel Alder Lake Core i9-12900KF (the graphics-free version of the Core i9-12900K flagship Alder Lake CPU) on two different Z690 motherboards (one for DDR5 testing, one for DDR4 testing). The rest of the testbed components, apart from the motherboards and memory modules, were used in common. Here is the component pick list we used…”

“All of the DDR4 and DDR5 memory kits tested were 32GB kits, comprising two 16GB modules. Crucial supplied us with a kit of the industry-standard DDR5-4800 for today’s technology evaluation, and Mushkin stepped in with several of its XMP-enabled (overclockable) DDR4 kits to allow for testing across multiple data rates. While Crucial’s DDR5 operates with 40-39-39-77 latency values, Mushkin’s timings look better as frequencies decrease from DDR4-4400 (19-26-26-46) to DDR4-4000 (18-22-22-42) and DDR4-3600 (16-19-19-39) in its three Redline kits. All modules are organized as single (64-bit) rank, despite the way each DDR5 rank is divided.”

For the full DDR5 vs DDR4 memory performance analysis jump over to the PC Mag website by following the link below.

Source : PC Mag

