Team T-Force Vulcan DDR5 gaming memory

Team has introduced its new T-Force Vulcan DDR5 gaming memory this week specifically designed for overclocking. The new memory features an aluminum alloy heatsink created using a “sophisticated stamping process” explains Team. Available in a number of different specifications the highest kit in the range provides dual 32GB sticks of dual channel mode and frequency of up to 5,200 MHz. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“The T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 GAMING MEMORY, debuted at the recent TEAMGROUP Online Launch Event 2021, has been highly anticipated by both gaming and overclocking enthusiasts worldwide. It uses a special thermal conducting silicone to strengthen the adhesion between the heat sink and memory, enhancing the cooling of the power management IC. The ingenious thermal design quickly dissipates heat from top to bottom, allowing the memory to maintain the optimal working temperature and provide more stable operation.

It is available in frequencies of 4,800 MHz and 5,200 MHz and capacity options of single 16 GB and 32 GB sticks and dual-channel 2X16GB and 2X32GB kits, meeting the needs of a wide range of consumers seeking ultra-fast speeds. The VULCAN DDR5 GAMING MEMORY is fully tested for compatibility and reliability and will deliver incredible performance to gamers and overclocking enthusiasts around the world.”

“At the forefront of the DDR5 generation, the T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 GAMING MEMORY supports XMP 3.0 for One-Click Overclocking, Intel’s latest memory profile technology. It is equipped with a power management IC and features on-die error correction code (ECC) for more reliable and efficient power usage, providing greater performance and more stable computing. Worthy of its namesake, the mighty VULCAN DDR5 will transform your desktop PC and take it to the next level.”

Source : Team

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals