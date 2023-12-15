Lexar ARES DDR5 7200 memory and PLAY 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD

Lexar announced the launch of two new products: the ARES RGB DDR5 7200 Desktop Memory and the PLAY 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD. These additions are set to cater to the needs of avid gamers and PC enthusiasts, offering superior performance, cooling systems, customizable lighting effects, high-speed performance, small form factor, and low power consumption.

The ARES RGB DDR5 7200 Desktop Memory is designed with the hardcore gamer and PC enthusiast in mind. Its next-gen DDR5 technology offers superior performance, making it an attractive choice for those seeking to enhance their gaming experience. The memory module is equipped with a premium aluminum heat spreader, ensuring ultra-fast performance, stability, and reliability. This cooling system is crucial for maintaining optimal operation, especially during intense gaming sessions where overheating can lead to performance degradation.

An added feature of the ARES RGB DDR5 7200 Desktop Memory is the Lexar RGB Sync. This allows users to customize and synchronize lighting effects, adding an aesthetic appeal to the gaming rig. This enhancement not only makes the gaming experience more immersive but also gives users the freedom to personalize their setups.

PLAY 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD

On the other hand, the PLAY 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD is ideal for handheld gaming consoles and compact M.2 laptops. This SSD offers high read and write speeds, which are essential for handling demanding games and fast file transfers. It features an SLC dynamic cache, enabling quick load times and downloads. This is a significant advantage for gamers as it reduces waiting times and enhances the overall gaming experience.

One of the notable features of the PLAY 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD is its low power consumption. This is particularly beneficial for handheld gaming consoles and laptops, as it extends battery life during gaming sessions, allowing for longer, uninterrupted play.

In terms of compatibility, the ARES RGB DDR5 7200 Desktop Memory supports most motherboards and is compatible with the latest Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO. It is available in a 32 GB kit (2 x 16 GB), making it a cost-effective option at $139.99.

The PLAY 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD, on the other hand, is compatible with Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and M.2 2230-compatible laptops. It is available in a 1 TB capacity, priced at $109.99. This makes it a competitive option for those seeking to upgrade their gaming console or laptop storage.

Lexar’s introduction of the ARES RGB DDR5 7200 Desktop Memory and the PLAY 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD is a strategic move to cater to the evolving needs of the gaming community. With superior performance, cooling systems, customizable lighting effects, high-speed performance, small form factor, and low power consumption, these products offer gamers the options to enhance their gaming rigs or upgrade their Steam Deck or ROG Ally.



