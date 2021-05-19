Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Days Gone PC edition tech review by Digital Foundry

By

days gone PCIf you are interested in purchasing the recently launched Days Gone PC edition of the once PlayStation exclusive zombie apocalypse, adventure game. You may be interested in a new performance and technical review by the team over at Digital Foundry comparing the PC and PlayStation 5 versions for your viewing pleasure.

“Ride and fight into a deadly, post pandemic America. Play as Deacon St. John, a drifter and bounty hunter who rides the broken road, fighting to survive while searching for a reason to live in this open-world action-adventure game.”

Days Gone PC Tech Review: PS5 Comparisons, Settings Analysis + More
Watch this video on YouTube.

“Bend Studio bring their excellent PS4/PS4 Pro title over to PC – and the results are very impressive. Join Alex Battaglia for a detailed breakdown of Days Gone on PC: how it improves over the console version, performance analysis, optimised settings and much, much more.”

Features of the now available Days Gone PC Edition include :

– A striking setting: From forests and meadows, to snowy plains and desert lava fields, the Pacific Northwest is both beautiful and lethal. Explore a variety of mountains, caves, mines and small rural towns, scarred by millions of years of volcanic activity.
– Brutal encounters: With vicious gangs and hordes of Freakers roaming the land, you’ll need to make full use of a variety of customizable traps, weapons, and upgradable skills to stay alive. Don’t forget your Drifter bike, an invaluable tool in a vast land.
– An ever-changing environment: Jump on the saddle of Deacon’s trusty motorbike and explore a dynamic world dramatically affected by the weather, a dramatic day/night cycle and the evolving Freakers, who adjust to their surroundings – and the people in it.
– A compelling story: Lose yourself in a powerful tale of desperation, betrayal and regret, as Deacon St. John searches for hope after suffering a deep, personal loss. What makes us human when faced with the daily struggle for survival?

Source : Steam : Digital Foundry

Filed Under: Gaming News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets