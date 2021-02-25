Days Gone PC system requirements confirmed by Bend Studio

Following on from yesterday’s announcement that the once PlayStation exclusive Days Gone will be launching on the PC later this year, the development team at Bend Studio have today confirmed the minimum and required PC specifications you will need to be able to enjoy playing the apocalyptic zombie adventure. Recommended PC specifications recommend you are running an Intel Core i7-4770K or a Ryzen 5 1500, paired with either a GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580. Days Gone is expected to launch on the PC during April 2021.

Minimum Days Gone PC system requirements :

– Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

– OS: Windows 10 64-bit

– Processor: Intel Core [email protected] or AMD FX [email protected]

– Memory: 8 GB RAM

– Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB)

– DirectX: Version 11

– Storage: 70 GB available space

– Additional Notes: SSD for storage and 16 GB of memory is recommended

Recommended Days Gone PC system requirements :



– Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

– OS: Windows 10 64-bit

– Processor: Intel Core [email protected].5GHz or Ryzen 5 [email protected]

– Memory: 16 GB RAM

– Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

– DirectX: Version 11

– Storage: 70 GB available space

– Additional Notes: SSD for storage is recommended

– In Spring 2021, the game will be coming to PC, complete with enhanced graphics and PC-specific features like ultra-wide resolution support and uncapped frame rate.

