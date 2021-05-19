Days Gone post apocalyptic adventure game launches on PC

PC gamers patiently waiting for the launch of the previously they station exclusive Days Gone, will be pleased to know that it is now available to purchase for the PC. Providing a chance for you to experience the zombie hordes and immediate access to Survival Mode, Challenge Mode and Bike Skins. Days Gone was first launched back in 2019, offering you an action-adventure, survival, horror game developed by Bend Studio.

Days Gone - Launch Trailer | PC

Survival Mode

Try your hand in Survival I and Survival II difficulty modes with harder enemies, removed enemy awareness indicators, no fast travel and immersive gameplay with no HUD on screen. However, players can temporarily turn on the HUD with the use of Survival Vision to catch your bearings. Can you survive the brutal world of Days Gone?

Challenge Mode

Test your skills on 12 various challenges from fighting unlimited hordes to timed trial bike races as you climb up the leaderboards. Earn credits to unlock new bike skins and more playable characters. The higher scores you achieve the better stat boosts you receive from the patches you earn. Carry those added stat boosts to story mode and watch Deacon’s vest pile up with new patches as you acquire them.

Bike Skins

Customize your Drifter bike with multiple bike skins featuring God of War, Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn, Concrete Genie, and more! Ride on over to the Mechanics in-game to apply any one of these bike skins and begin riding the Broken Road in style.

New Game Plus

Jump back onto your bike and play the story all over again with New Game Plus with your previously earned bike upgrades, weapons, skills, upgrades, crafting recipes, encampment credits and trust, collectibles, and Achievement progress. All of this will be unlocked at the beginning of your new playthrough making Deacon’s job just a little bit easier. Plus, you receive a brand-new weapon to use!

Source : PlayStation Blog

