Raspberry Pi Zero W vehicle dashcam



If you are in the market for a fully featured vehicle dash camera, equipped with automatic recording, motion detection and more, you may be interested in a DIY dsahcam build created by the Technically Wizardry. Using a Raspberry Pi Zero W mini PC the camera is equipped with great security and safety features as well as unique features added by its creator.

” This project also serves as a parked car security camera. It can run on on its own batteries for many for many hours after the car has stopped, and save recordings to an off-site server. This can help catch vandalism: the files are uploaded securely as soon as they are created. In our case, it was a vehicle/RV security camera.

The dashcam needs to run constantly. When an internet connection is not available, it should record locally. When possible, it should upload the security footage recordings (and trigger any necessary alerts). There are, in effect, three modes of operation:

– Parked at home (connected to known WiFi).

– Driving or parked with cell service (connected to phone / local hotspot).

– Unknown location (disconnected).

On its surface, this is a post about using the MotionEyeOS to create a security camera. However, it is also a segue into more advanced security concepts (like detecting humans+animals+faces, sending alerts, and more).”

For complete instructions on how to build your very own vehicle dash camera, using the awesome Raspberry Pi mini PC, jump over to the Technically Wizardry website by following the link below.

Source : Technically Wizardry : Adafruit

