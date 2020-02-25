Buy Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One and receive a free Xbox Series X copy

After Microsoft has revealed more details about its upcoming next generation Xbox Series X console this week, games developer CD Projekt currently in the process of creating the new and highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 game. As announced that those purchasing an Xbox One copy of Cyberpunk 2077 will also receive a free version to play on the Xbox Series X console when it arrives. Cyberpunk 2077 is currently planned to launch on September 17th, 2020.

“Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades,” CD Projekt said via Twitter. “Owners of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available.” Check out the impressions of the team over at Digital Foundry to learn more about what you can expect from the upcoming science-fiction game which will be launching on PlayStation, PC and Xbox platforms.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is played in a first-person perspective as V, a mercenary whose voice, face, hairstyles, body type and modifications, background, and clothing are customisable. Stat categories—Body, Intelligence, Reflexes, Technical, and Cool—are influenced by the character classes that players assume, which are NetRunner (hacking), Techie (machinery), and Solo (combat). The perk tree branches into melee, blades, handguns, shotguns, rifles, sniper rifles, hacking, two-handed combat, assassination, “cold blood”, engineering, and athletics. V must consult a “ripperdoc” to upgrade and purchase cyberware implants; black markets offer military-grade abilities.”

Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available. https://t.co/nfkfFLj85w — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2020

Source : Eurogamer

