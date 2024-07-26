OpenAI ChatGPT Custom GPT Revenue Program Update

If you have been developing Custom GPTs since their announcement powered by the ChatGPT AI model and are wondering what is happening with the OpenAI GPT revenue program. Corbin Brown explains a little more about what is happening with the Custom GPT Store and what we can possibly expect in the future from OpenAI

OpenAI’s highly anticipated revenue program for the GPT store, which was initially expected to launch by the end of March 2024, has not materialized, leaving many in the AI community disappointed and frustrated. Despite the initial excitement surrounding the program and the promise of a minimum monthly payout for builders, updates from OpenAI have been sparse and often ambiguous.

The GPT store, which was launched in January 2024, has seen little development since its inception, with many GPTs appearing similar and lacking differentiation. Additionally, the user interface and exposure system have been criticized for being inadequate, making it challenging for builders to showcase their custom models effectively.

OpenAI GPT Store Revenue Program

Delayed Revenue Program and Sparse Updates

Many builders in the AI community were eagerly awaiting the launch of OpenAI’s revenue program, which was slated to roll out by the end of March. However, as of now, there have been no substantial updates regarding the program’s implementation. This delay has left builders feeling uncertain about the future of their custom GPT models and has dampened the initial enthusiasm that surrounded the program’s announcement.

When the GPT store first launched in January, there was a surge of interest among builders in creating specialized GPTs tailored to specific tasks and industries. However, the lack of clear communication from OpenAI has caused this excitement to wane. The last significant update regarding the revenue program came in March, and since then, information has been limited and often ambiguous, leaving builders in a state of limbo.

Minimum Payout Promise and US-Based Focus

One of the key attractions of the revenue program was the promise of a minimum monthly payout of $1,000 for some builders. This incentive was expected to motivate many developers to invest time and resources into creating high-quality, custom GPTs. However, there has been no confirmation of these payments, further compounding the frustration felt by builders who have dedicated their efforts to the platform.

Moreover, it appears that the revenue program is primarily focused on US-based builders, which has led to disappointment among international developers who were hoping to benefit from the program. This geographical limitation has raised concerns about the inclusivity of the platform and has been a point of contention within the AI community.

OpenAI will not be paying you for your Custom GPT

Store Development, User Interface, and Exposure System

The GPT store itself has seen little development since its launch, with many GPTs appearing similar and lacking the differentiation that would make them stand out in the marketplace. This lack of progress has led to concerns about the store’s ability to attract and retain users, as well as its potential to generate significant revenue for builders.

In addition to the lack of differentiation among GPTs, the user interface of the store has been criticized for being inadequate. Builders have reported difficulties in navigating the store and discovering new and innovative GPTs, which can limit the exposure and potential earnings of their custom models.

The exposure system within the GPT store has also been a point of concern, as it lacks effective mechanisms for promoting new or trending GPTs. This can make it challenging for builders to get their custom models noticed, even if they offer unique and valuable features.

Personal Use Cases and Community Sentiment

Despite the challenges posed by the delayed revenue program and the limitations of the GPT store, there is still value in creating personal GPTs for specific tasks. For example:

Developing a GPT for grammar correction

Creating a GPT tailored to a specific industry or niche

Building a GPT that assists with data analysis or research

These task-specific AI models can be highly useful for individuals and businesses, even if the broader revenue opportunities within the GPT store are currently lacking.

The sentiment within the AI builder community regarding OpenAI’s revenue program is mixed. While some remain hopeful for future updates and improvements, others are exploring alternatives like CLA and Perplexity AI. These platforms offer different opportunities and might be worth considering for builders looking for more immediate or reliable revenue streams.

The Future of Custom GPTs

The delayed revenue program for OpenAI’s GPT store has left many builders disappointed and uncertain about the future of their custom AI models. The lack of differentiation among GPTs, coupled with an inadequate user interface and exposure system, has further compounded these challenges.

While there is still value in creating personal GPTs for specific tasks, the broader community sentiment is one of frustration and exploration of alternatives. As OpenAI continues to develop and refine its platform, it will be crucial for the company to address these concerns and provide clearer communication and support for the builders who have invested their time and resources into the GPT store.

Video Credit: Corbin Brown



