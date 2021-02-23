Custom Eurorack case for modular synthesizers.

Musicians who would like to save a little hardened cash and build a very own custom Eurorack case for their modular synthesisers. May be interested in a new YouTube video offering a great tutorial on how you can build a custom Eurorack using acrylic and wood.

“I wanted to upgrade my Eurorack case but wasn’t seeing an option out there that I really liked so I decided to build my own with wood and acrylic. This is a Eurorack case that I designed with Noe Ruiz. It’s a 6U 84HP case. All files are provided so that you can build your own or modify. Panels can either be cut out of wood, acrylic or 3D printed. Other processes have not been tested.”

Jump over to the Thingiverse website by following the link below to download the 3D printing files to create the end panels.

Source : Adafruit : Thingiverse

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals