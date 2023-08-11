How to create cinematic movies using AI

In the ever-evolving world of filmmaking, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) has opened up a new frontier. It is now possible to create entire cinematic movies using AI, a process that combines various AI tools to breathe life into characters and their environments. This innovative approach to filmmaking is transforming the industry, offering a glimpse into the future of cinema.

Whether you are a budding video editor with a passion for creating cinematic trailers or a renowned director with an eye for full-length movies, the technological power derived from artificial intelligence (AI) has made your path easier and more efficient.

AI today is systemically encompassing almost every form of our life, becoming a formidable tool for helping individuals produce high-definition video content, even though it is still in its very early days of development. The mind-boggling speed at which AI is progressing, has given rise to tools like artificial video generation and automated editing, which are constantly transforming and excelling each week and every month. With such rapid innovations, it won’t be a surprise if soon, many of these tools amalgamate into a unified, intuitive process.

Create cinematic movies using AI

If you are interested in building your very own animated cinematic productions with the tools currently available the video guide below provides a fantastic overview of where to start. The process begins with the creation of a character sheet for each character, starting with a full body t-pose. To ensure consistency in the character’s pose, specific tools are employed to train models for the faces of the characters. These tools also replace the faces of the characters once they are generated, ensuring a seamless integration of the character into the film.

The next step involves creating the environments for the characters. Once the environments are ready, the characters are merged with them, creating a harmonious blend of character and setting. The characters can be directed by slightly tweaking the prompt, giving the filmmaker complete control over the narrative.

The main tool that has made this innovative workflow possible is Runway Gen 2‘s new feature set, which generates videos out of image prompts. To add a touch of realism, facial animation is incorporated using 11 labs to generate voices. The wave2lip Google call app is then used to generate convincing lip movement by uploading a video and a voice audio file.

To ensure the original quality of the video is maintained, the original Gen 2 output and the wave to lip output are imported into a video editing program. The faces are then fixed and the original quality of the video is restored. If you would like to learn more about using AI and filmmaking jump over to the Mickmumpitz YouTube channel.

AI film making

Thanks to the incredible versatility and profound capabilities of AI, filmmakers and videographers alike are now able to generate spectacular results. From dazzling special effects and breathtaking CGI to automated scriptwriting or even virtual actors, AI technology can perform an array of tasks, all intended to amplify the visual narrative and imbue your films with a sophisticated and modern aesthetic.

AI tools facilitate instant optimization, simplifying the daunting tasks of video production. It helps in removing redundancies, accelerates the workflow, and covers tedious aspects like color grading, and audio mixing, freeing filmmakers and videographers to focus on the creative aspects of filmmaking.

Moreover, AI technology bears the limitless potential for video content personalization, revolutionizing viewer experiences with hyper-targeted content that resonates on a profound level. This capacity for personalized storytelling can lead to deeper viewer engagement, proving beneficial for marketers and entertainment professionals alike.

With artificial intelligence, aspiring filmmakers can venture into constructing breathtaking visual narratives more affordably. The cost efficiency possessed by these AI tools can have a pivotal role in democratizing the world of filmmaking, putting the power of high-quality video production into the hands of more creatives regardless of budgets.

However, as we embrace the promise of AI in advancing the film and video industry, we should also ensure that human creativity, intuition, and judgment continue to play a key role. After all, it’s this human touch, combined with the cutting-edge capabilities of AI, that inspires true cinematic magic. For more information Runway and how it can be used to easily create animations using AI jump over to the official website.



