CREALITY to Release CR-5 Pro 3D Printer Delivering Industrial Accuracy on Desktop

Sponsored:

Creality will announce the launch of a new FFF desktop 3D printer: the CR-5 Pro.

With enhanced improvements on hardware, the CR-5 Pro is designed to be a consumer-friendly machine that incorporates a number of important features that make it fit for families, schools, and individual makers.

“We are noticing a growing demand for better print quality and more supportive printing materials from consumers, so the CR-5 Pro is here to meet the challenge making professional-quality 3D printing more accessible. Users will get exact end-use parts from CR-5 Pro, without sacrificing affordability.” said Engineer of Creality R&D Andrew.

The CR-5 Pro is composed of a cartesian axis system, more rigid and accurate than a delta or polar configuration. With the appearance totally different from its predecessor CR-5, the enclosed structure of CR-5 Pro is more outstanding with an all-metal chamber in white. Transparent Acrylic plates are added on the front, right and left sides, which is convenient to monitor real-time printing and helpful for maintaining the temperature within the print area. A top enclosure is optional for a DIY upgrade to make the machine completely sealed. Utilizing a single Bowden extrusion system as the filament feeding mechanism, CR-5 Pro ensures such a stable filament transmission through a PTFE tube to the nozzle in the hotend, meanwhile, allows users to increase print speed and precision, not burdened a heavy hotend. Moreover, the hotend is upgraded to a newly designed nozzle structure with powerful cooling fan, which makes it more possible to 3D print flexible filaments like ABS and TPU.

Furthermore, the electrical component on CR-5 Pro includes silent motherboard with the ATMEL 2560 master chip to guarantee smooth motion, effective heat dissipation, and precise voltage control. The quality 24V/350W MeanWell power supply supports voltage adjustment between 115V and 230V, promoting rapid heating-up and electric safety at the same time. CR-5 Pro leaves users with a silent and safe printing experience.

Operating in a print area of 300*225*380MM, CR-5 Pro reaches print precision up to 100 microns and XY axis position precision up to 0.012mm, which means there is nothing but flawless smoothness and exacting details on the print surface. The Carborundum glass platform installed on CR-5 Pro enables final prints to better adhere to print bed and to be removed in an easier way, making final prints without any defects even at its bottom layer. CR-5 Pro can be expected to 3D print aesthetic 3D models for hobbyists and professional-grade end-use parts for engineers, artists, researchers.

Other smart supportive features making the CR-5 Pro more attractive include the filament runout sensor, resume printing mode as well as the LED light reminder, leaving users with no hassle during printing process.

CR-5 Pro will be available in next month at the affordable price. Bearing the spirit of 3D printing industry evangelist, Creality will continue promoting 3D printing more reliable and accessible.

About Creality

CREALITY 3D has accumulated more than 5 years of experience in 3D printer research, production, and trading since its establishment in 2014. Our factory is certificated with BSCI and ISO, covers an area of 20,000 square meters, achieving an annual production capacity of over 500,000 pieces. Consisting of professional researchers and skilled engineers, our R&D team has been constantly striving for quality and excellence. Our products, all certified CE, FCC, ROHS, have exported to more than 100 countries including but not limited to France, USA, Australia, Russia, Britain, Germany, Singapore, Egypt, and India, bringing convenience to all walks of life.

For more information, please access to CRAELITY official website: http://www.creality.com

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.

