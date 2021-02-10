Crash Bandicoot 4 launches on PlayStation 5 March 12th 2021

Daniel Noel from Activision has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to confirm that the Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time game will be launching on the PlayStation 5 platform next month and will be available to play from March 12th 2021 onwards. “Gear up for another wild platforming adventure with Crash, Coco and friends in a fresh new release. ”

The new Crash Bandicoot 4 game on PS5 provides you with “unparalleled visuals” says Activision, supporting 4K at 60 FPS gameplay and dynamic enhanced 3D audio for extra immersion. As well as new gameplay mechanics such as wall running, rail grinding, and rope swinging to name a few, with the addition of Quantum Masks providing bandicoots with even more abilities to stop Neo Cortex and save the multiverse. Check out the trailer below to learn more.

“Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time marks the first new installment in the Crash series in over a decade! Taking place directly after the events of Crash Bandicoot: Warped, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time sets Crash and Coco against Neo Cortex and Doctor N. Tropy’s evil quest to dominate the multiverse.”

“Embark on this all-original time-shattering adventure as Crash or Coco featuring new gameplay mechanics like wall running, rail grinding, and rope swinging. The addition of Quantum Masks gives the bandicoots even more abilities to stop Neo Cortex and save the multiverse.”

“Embark on this all-original time-shattering adventure as Crash or Coco featuring new gameplay mechanics like wall running, rail grinding, and rope swinging. The addition of Quantum Masks gives the bandicoots even more abilities to stop Neo Cortex and save the multiverse.”

Source : PlayStation Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals