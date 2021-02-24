Affordable Lylux cordless hairdryer Kickstarter campaign enters final hours

The Lylux cordless and bladeless hairdryer offers a relatively affordable alternative to other leaderless hairdryer is currently on the market and has this week launched by a Kickstarter. The campaign has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 34 days remaining. The Lylux cordless and bladeless hairdryer has been created to provide “salon-grade performance” while its wireless design also provides freedom of movement.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $149 or £109 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Lylux hairdryer campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Lylux hairdryer bladeless hair dryer project watch the promotional video below.

“Is your bathroom a tangle of cords that creates a mess around the sink? It’s definitely a hassle when trying to dry your hair and loose electrical cords are dangerous in wet environments. Being tied to the power outlet also makes it difficult when sharing a bathroom with others. The Lylux cordless hair dryer sets you free from the cord, dries hair quickly and simplifies your life. Say goodbye to cords and take your hair dryer anywhere.”

“Lylux cordless hair dryer is super portable. After you finish your workout, you can wash your hair and get a professional blow-dry with Lylux immediately. You won’t be searching for a power outlet or leaving the gym with wet hair. Lylux helps you look your best at all times.”

“With a 100,000 rpm powerful motor, Lylux is 3 times faster than other hair dryers. Even airflow and a powerful motor shorten your hair drying process during busy daily routines.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Bladeless Hair Dryer, jump over to the official Lylux hairdryer crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

