Coral Switch Lite console unveiled by Nintendo

Nintendo has revealed a new finish for its Nintendo Switch Lite console revealing the Switch Coral which will be available throughout Japan next month from March 20th, 2020. Unfortunately no details on worldwide availability of been released as yet by Nintendo but as soon they are we will keep you up to speed as always.

For residents of Japan preorders for the Coral Nintendo Switch Lite will open on March 7th, 2020, although due to the Coronavirus shipments within Japan will be affected.

“The Nintendo Switch Lite is designed specifically for handheld play—so you can jump into your favorite games wherever you happen to be. With its light, sleek design, this system is ready to hit the road whenever you are. Controllers are built right into the system for handheld play, and the left side sports a +Control Pad. The Nintendo Switch Lite system plays the library of Nintendo Switch games that work in handheld mode. The Nintendo Switch Lite comes in three colors: yellow, gray, turquoise and soon coral.”

Source : Nintendo : Eurogamer

