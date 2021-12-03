Coolpad COOL 20 Pro smartphone unveiled

Coolpad has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Coolpad COOL 20 Pro, and the handset is equipped with a 6.58 inch LCD display.

The LCD display on the handset comes with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 mobile processor. The device is available with various RAM and storage options.

The new Coolpad COOL 20 Pro also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage and it also supports 5GB of virtual RAM.

The device comes with a range of cameras, on the front of the handset there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there is a triple camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The handset will be available in China for 1,799 yuan which is about $282 for the 6GFB if RAN and 128GB of storage model. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model is slightly more expensive and will retail for 2,099 yuan which is about $330. As yet there are no details on whether they will be made available in any other countries.

Source Gizmochina

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals