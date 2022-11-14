Remedy Entertainment joins 505 Games for Control 2 game development

Gamers looking forward to the launch of the next game in the Control franchise might be interested to know that Remedy Entertainment has entered into an agreement with 505 Games, a subsidiary of Digital Bros Group. To co-develop and co-publish Control 2, formerly known under the codename Heron, a sequel to Remedy’s award-winning game Control.

A budget of €50 million has been set aside for the development of Control 2 and the game is expected to be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Although no official Control 2 release date has been confirmed as yet by the development team or publisher. As soon as more information is made available and trailers are released. We will keep you up to speed as always.

Control 2 game

“We are excited to deepen our cooperation with Remedy and continue the success story of Control together. Since its launch in 2019, Control has sold over 3 million copies,” say Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEOs of Digital Bros Group/505 Games. “Control is the biggest investment 505 Games has ever made, so it has a special place in our hearts. We are grateful to the whole player community that has made Control such a long-lasting and loved game, and are even more excited to bring out Control 2,” Rami and Raffi Galante continue.”

“In June 2021, Remedy announced that the company had outlined high-level collaboration terms with 505 Games for a bigger-budget Control game. “I’m now proud to confirm that the bigger-budget Control game, also known as Codename Heron, is Control 2, a full-blown sequel to our award-winning game Control,” says Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy. The critically acclaimed Control was published in 2019. Since its release, Control was nominated for 11 BAFTA Games Awards and received over 20 “Game of the Year” awards including IGN’s 2019 Game of the Year.”

Source : Remedy





