Concordia audio mixer designed for gamers hits Kickstarter

Gamers in searchable and audio mixer specifically designed with gamers in mind, may be interested in a new solution called Concordia, which has launched via Kickstarter this month. Created by Chimera Technologies the Concordia audio mixer removes the need to tab out of games to adjust your audio and provides easy access to everything you need whilst in game.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $182 or £141. If the Concordia Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Concordia project review the promotional video below.

“Concordia is a mixer for your computer’s audio. Concordia has 4 channels that can be assigned to individual applications on your computer. This allows you to simply reach over and move a slider to adjust that application’s audio. Each channel also has a mute button and a soft mute for those times when you need a quick temporary adjustment. In addition, Concordia also includes a master audio channel.”

“Using a combination of visual studio and Arduino code, a basic version was built. This code allows you to change your audio levels and to assign applications with each channel.”

The Concordia audio mixer should be available by late March 2021 to most customers, says its creator. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Concordia crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

