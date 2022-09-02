Conan Exiles Dark Sorcery added to Savage Survival

Funcom has this week rolled out new content to the Conan Exiles online multiplayer survival game adding Dark Sorcery to Savage Survival. Set in the lands of Conan the Barbarian, Conan Exiles provides players with a vast open-world sandbox and play together with friends and strangers as you build your own home or even a shared city. Check out the latest addition to the game in the announcement trailer below.

Conan Exiles Dark Sorcery

“Age of Sorcery is the largest free update to Conan Exiles since launch, bringing sorcery, an attribute and perk overhaul, a dedicated building interface, a cosmetics-packed Battle Pass, and much more. The powers you will wield in Age of Sorcery are not the fireball-flinging, magic missile spells you find in many traditional fantasy games. The team has taken great care to balance authenticity to Robert E. Howard’s stories with satisfying gameplay.

Sorcery in the Conan universe is an insidious, creeping affair, and this is also the approach in Age of Sorcery. Should you take the path of corruption, you will choose the dominion of demons and ritual sacrifice, where power requires preparation. Raise the dead, conjure darkness and ice, and summon demons to tear apart those who oppose you. “

“Dress well or light a campfire to stay warm and make sure to cool yourself down in the heat. Hunt, cook, eat, and drink to stay alive. Build a shelter to weather scouring sandstorms. Be careful when exploring darkened ruins or you might become corrupted by foul sorcery. Harvest resources to craft tools and weapons, then build anything from a small home to entire cities piece by piece using a powerful building system. Place traps, elevators, and defenses, then deck out your creations with furniture, crafting stations, and more.”

Source : Xbox

