Conan Exiles coming to Xbox Game Pass, Isle of Siptah launch date revealed

Funcom has this week confirmed the launch date for the new Conan Exiles Isle of Siptah expansion release announcing that the new content will be available to play on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox from May 27th 2021 onwards. The team of also announced that Conan Exiles coming to Xbox Game Pass.

“Isle of Siptah is a major expansion for the popular open-world survival game Conan Exiles. Coming to PC Early Access on September 15 (19.99 USD), full launch on all platforms Early 2021. It features a vast new island to explore, huge and vile new creatures to slay, new building sets and a whole new gameplay cycle. Shipwrecked and alone, you arrive at the mystical Isle of Siptah. With nothing but the scraps on your back, you craft the tools you need to survive. At first a simple camp and a crude stone ax, with time a fortress and brutal greatswords made from hardened steel or obsidian.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“At the center of the island, a dark tower looms above the landscape. The violent storm that swirls around it seems to gather strength and unspeakable horrors stalk within. But your most dangerous foe may be the other castaways on the island. Resources are scarce, and the fight for survival will be brutal.”

Source : Funcom : Eurogamer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals