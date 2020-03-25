Computex 2020 delayed until September

Due to the coronavirus the annual Computex 2020 event has now been postponed until September 2020. The conference was expected to present the latest developments in 5G communication as well as smart solutions, gaming and start-up technologies however as organisers have now rescheduled Computex 2020 to take place from September 28th-30th, 2020.

“Unfortunately, the world is affected by severe infectious pneumonia (COVID-19). As of today, more than 300,000 people have been diagnosed across 167 countries worldwide, impacting the economy, trade, transportation, convention, and tourism. COMPUTEX organizers, TAITRA President & CEO, Mr. Walter Yeh, and TCA Secretary General, Mr. Enoch Du jointly announce, for the health and safety of exhibitors and visitors, the effectiveness of the exhibition, and maintaining the COMPUTEX brand image, COMPUTEX scheduled for June 2-6 will be rescheduled to September.

To continue to service exhibitors and visitors around the world while taking into account the health and safety of all participants, COMPUTEX is rescheduled to September 28-30, at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2) and will present 5G and communication, smart solutions, gaming, and InnoVEX (startups). According to McKinsey’s latest epidemic report, the epidemic in China and East Asia will be controlled at the beginning of the second quarter, and the epidemic situation in Europe and the United States will slow down in June. TAITRA will enhance inviting global visitors to attend COMPUTEX in September through its 63 overseas offices.

For exhibitors who continue to support COMPUTEX, TAITRA will organize a COMPUTEX online exhibition on the Taiwantrade from June 2-6 and invite global buyers to participate in online procurement meetings. TAITRA will also invite exhibitors to conduct new product launches, as well as invite global ICT companies to share 5G, AIoT, and other smart technology applications through Webinar.”

Source : CTX2020

