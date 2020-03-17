Complex interactive sci-fi thriller movie launches March 31st



Wales Interactive is gearing up to launch its new interactive sci-fi thriller movie later this month making it available on March 31st, 2020. The movie is now available to preorder on PlayStation, PC and Xbox platforms and throughout the game you will interact with characters and depending on your choices will either strengthen or weaken your relationship with them. Check out the trailer below to learn more.

“The Complex is an interactive sci-fi thriller movie from Wales Interactive. After a major bio-weapon attack on London, two scientists find themselves in a locked-down laboratory with time, and air, running out. With choose-your-own-narrative style gameplay, your actions and your relationship with other characters will lead you to one of eight suspenseful endings. Having treated the victims of a chemical attack in the totalitarian state of Kindar, Dr Amy Tenant is a leader in the advancement of Nanocell Technology. Now, in London, news breaks of a blood-vomiting civilian whose identity is far from coincidental. Reunited with an old friend, Amy is trapped in an impenetrable HQ of laboratories—a womb of scientific advancement with a perilous secret. “

“The Complex is written by Lynn Renee Maxcy, part of the Emmy award-winning writing team from The Handmaid’s Tale. The interactive movie stars Michelle Mylett (Letterkenny, Bad Blood) and Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones, The Witch). Guest acting performance by livestreamer and presenter, LeahViathan. For every decision you make, every interaction, your character’s personality is being tracked. At the end of each playthrough, you are rewarded with a Personality Score and a breakdown to see how you played the game. Discover the five basic dimensions of a personality; openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness and neuroticism. Which of those will your character play?”

