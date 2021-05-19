EBO smart companion robot

EBO is a new affordable smart companion robot capable of recharging its battery automatically and enabling you to connect with your friends and family any time of the day or night. EBO is equipped with microphones and speakers, allowing for real-life 2-way communication and using the 1080p full HD camera, you can capture photos and videos which are stored locally to protect your privacy.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $57 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the EBO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the EBO companion robot project play the promotional video below.

“Our busy lives make it hard for us to stay connected with the ones we love. Our phone helps, but sometimes it’s not enough. Apps don’t really connect us, the way of being present does. With that in mind, ENABOT created the EBO, a smart companion that allows you to interact, communicate and connect with your entire family, including your pets, anytime, anywhere”

“Equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, full 1080p HD camera, a pair of powerful speakers and microphone and motorized wheels, EBO can be controlled remotely with a simple touch of a screen. The powerful motorized wheels ensure smooth rides around the house, on all types of surfaces, including rugs and carpets. The tumbler design allows EBO to quickly right itself up after a fall.”

“You can control the EBO remotely using the EBO app. EBO is connected to your Wi-Fi, so it doesn’t require wires or cables, and you can access your home from anywhere in the world. With 24-hour video recording, motion detection and infra-red night vision, EBO monitors every corner of you house, and tracks every move, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Its compact size allows EBO to go places no CCTV system could ever reach.”

Source : Kickstarter

