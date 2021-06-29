Combohub modular laptop hub and 65W PSU

If you are in the market for a versatile modular laptop hub you may be interested in the aptly named ComboHub which offers wireless charging together with a 65W adapter with a power cord it can be combined or separated from the hub for maximum functionality and portability. Allowing you to take with you just the components you require and leave unwanted modules behind.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $79 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the ComboHub campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the ComboHub laptop hub project play the promotional video below.

“ComboHub is the first of its kind that can be separated into two fully functional components: a slim charging adapter and a multiport hub with a built-in wireless charger. You can use either one when the other is not needed. You can share it with your family or work partner.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“If you are trying to keep your laptop and smartphone powered up without carrying a bulky charging adapter, ComboHub definitely lives up to that expectation. With an output of 65 watts, the adapter alone can fast charge a wide range of devices. Whether you want to charge your laptop, smartphone, or both at the same time, just plug and play.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the laptop hub, jump over to the official ComboHub crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals