Origami inspired collapsible folding water bottle $32

DiFOLD is a unique reusable origami bottle designed to help protect our environment by removing the need for one use plastic bottles. As the name suggests, DiFOLD has been designed to provide users with the most compact, stable and reliable collapsible reusable bottle, which can be folded flat taken anywhere.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $32 or £25, offering a considerable discount of approximately 17% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the DiFOLD Origami Bottle Indiegogo campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the DiFOLD Origami Bottle project review the promotional video below.

“DiFOLD Origami Bottle is the most compact, stable and elegant collapsible bottle AND it is also kickstarting a bigger REUSE REFOLD REVOLUTION! It is the flagship product that comes out of our collapsible design technology and opens up a whole new foldable reusable world!”

“Dishwasher safe and easy to clean with a bottle brush. Free from odor, BPA and other toxins (using FDA and EU compliant materials). Folding creases are only on the outside and the internal surface is glossy, making it more resistant to mold. DiFOLD Origami Bottle is the flagship product that comes from our collapsible design technology and together with you, as a powerful community, we aim to create a new perspective for REUSE. We call it a REFOLD Revolution! Its goal is to redefine the packaging industry by bringing REUSE & FOLDABILITY in a new generation of foldable and more practical reusable products. “

The company has already invested in a preproduction mould to test various materials and identify important technical parameters ready for mass production. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official DiFOLD Origami Bottle crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

