Unique Zou Zou Coffee Machine launches via Indiegogo

A new and convenient way to make authentic Middle Eastern-style coffee has launched via Indiegogo this month, in the form of the Zou Zou Coffee Machine. The unique coffee machine offers users 3 modes to choose from, the Automatic Mode makes your coffee with the ideal crema at the push of a button, while Manual Mode allows you to boil the coffee multiple times to your liking, as you would on a stovetop.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $415 or £320, offering a considerable discount of approximately 15% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Zou Zou Coffee Machine Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Zou Zou Coffee Machine project watch the promotional video below.

“Zou Zou is designed to suit the modern lifestyle, without compromising on the delicious and authentic taste and texture that we all love. Zou Zou’s streamlined stainless steel design makes it a stylish household appliance, while also being durable enough to hold up under the pressures of a commercial hospitality environment.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Designed by a Sydney inventor, our coffee machine combines the authentic taste of traditional style Turkish coffee, with modern, intricately designed technology, giving you the effortless perfect cup. Simply fill, press and walk away, and let Zou Zou do the rest. You’ll wish you ordered one sooner!”

Zou Zou has just completed the final stage of prototyping and testing, and is now heading into manufacturing in Sydney, Australia. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Zou Zou Coffee Machine crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals