VSSL JAVA coffee grinder lets you prepare your coffee beans anywhere

VSSL JAVA has been create to provide users with the ultimate hand grinder, designed for caffeine-fueled adventures, ready to take an upgraded coffee experience anywhere, says its creators from Abbotsford, Canada.

Early bird pledges are available from C$130 or roughly £75 offering a considerable 32% discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during February 2021. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique coffee grinder which has been specifically designed for outdoor enthusiasts.

“Imagine the perfect cup of coffee, straight out of your tent at dawn. Coffee is what provides the energy so many of us need to fuel our most challenging outdoor pursuits. Whether you’re summitting a peak or diving deep, chances are your day begins with a boost of caffeine. You aren’t the type to sacrifice on quality when it comes to your gear, so why continue to settle for mediocrity when it comes to our outdoor coffee experience?

Our mission? Create an unbreakable, packable, premium coffee hand grinder intentionally designed for outdoor use. We set out to elevate the importance of consistently ground beans (more on this later!) and provide an excellent coffee drinking experience, from your camp spot to your tailgate. Durable enough to proudly sport the VSSL logo, but functional enough that even the seriously caffeinated aficionados on our crew would be proud to own and pack one.”

“Taking epic coffee, anywhere—that’s our northstar. That principle was our catalyst. It guided our design process from start to finish. Of course, other hand grinders exist – but they include flimsy components, single-use functionality and, often, they lock you into one specific brew system by not including multiple grind settings. Our mission is to create a consistently excellent coffee experience in the outdoors, no matter how remote the journey.

We wanted you to be able to choose from a wide variety of brewing methods, styles, and grinding consistencies, so your adventures can be fueled by the coffee that tastes best for you. This called for a grinder that perfectly balanced durability, versatility, premium components, and portability. “

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals