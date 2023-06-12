Estate 98 ultra liquid coffee concentrate hits Kickstarter

Coffee drinkers looking for a quicker way to make an iced coffee or their favorite brew during rush moments might be interested in a unique 10x ultra concentrated coffee in liquid form. Estate 98 offee beans have been cultivated on volcanic soil and picked by hand for six generations in the lush mountains of El Salvador. Early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $47 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We’re proud to introduce our 10x ultra-concentrated coffee, which offers the most exquisite flavor and quality. Now you can experience the full potential of your creativity by adding just a few drops of our premium liquid ultra-concentrated coffee to your favorite drink!”

Liquid concentrated coffee

“At Estate ’98, our 100% strictly high-grown Arabica coffee (Bourbon varietal) is picked individually by hand and dried on patios; honoring the age-old processing method for the most exquisite coffee flavor and quality. Just add a tablespoon or two to cold or hot water, your favorite type of milk—or to your favorite coffee cocktail —and your drink of choice is ready to go! Whether you prefer a morning latte, a hot coffee, an iced coffee, or an espresso martini, Estate ‘98 will help get your day (or night) started!”

Assuming that the Estate 98 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Estate 98 liquid coffee concentrate project check out the promotional video below.

“Our shade-grown coffee protects natural ecosystems and local water supplies and is a biodiversity haven for thousands of birds and fauna. Eliminate harmful pods and plastics with just a few drops of our ultra-concentrated coffee that’s bottled in recyclable glass! As 6th generation coffee farmers, we grew up learning the traditional and innovative coffee practices on our family’s farm in El Salvador that dates back to 1798.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the liquid coffee concentrate , jump over to the official Estate 98 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals