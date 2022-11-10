New co-op MMO codenamed “Annex” launching in 2023 reveals Arctic Theory

Game development studio Arctic Theory has this week revealed details of a new co-op MMO they are working on that will hopefully launch sometime during 2023. The game studio consists of veterans from CCP Games and EA and the project has already raised $2 million in funding from its initial seed round completed earlier this year. The team are also in talks with prospective publishing partners and another round of funding is planned for sometime in early 2023.

The new game has been codenamed Annex by the team, and takes place in a persistent, single-shared world where nature has taken over the remnants of a long-vanished civilization. As soon as more details are made available, including trailers, gameplay and details of the mechanics that will be integral to the game, we will keep you up to speed as always.

“By searching for resources, building infrastructure and solving logistical challenges, players will alter the landscape of Annex, creating everything from lone outposts, trade networks and humble settlements to large-scale, democratically run cities of industry.”

Annex co-op MMO 2023

“Players will collaborate with one another to explore and harness the vast landscape and its resources,” explains Creative Director Gísli Konráðsson. “They’ll have to learn to create the tools required to harvest these resources and solve the logistics of transporting and utilizing them. Ultimately, every player contributes to a common goal. Whether a lone prospector in the wilderness or a team working to build a factory in a new settlement, the whole of the player base is working together to make their mark in this incredible world. We’re beyond excited to bring this step in the evolution of the MMO to gamers who love the genre as much as we do. It will be a wholly unique playing experience.”

Source : Arctic Theory





