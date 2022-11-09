D&D Neverwinter Northdark Reaches adventure brings new dangers to explore

Neverwinter players will be pleased to know that the Northdark Reaches storyline is now available to explore. Developed in collaboration with bestselling author R.A. Salvatore and his son, Geno Salvatore the new content enables adventures to explore the events that take place between the “Starlight Enclave” and “Glacier’s Edge”, the first two books in RA Salvatore’s “The Way of the Drow” trilogy. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the Neverwinter: Northdark Reaches content.

“Bound by his duty to the throne, King Bruenor seeks the assistance of Sergeant Knox in the disappearance of Gautlegrym’s most trusted scout, Braelin Janquay. Amidst mounting tension between factions and civil war brewing, it will fall to the adventurers of Neverwinter to unravel the mysterious circumstances surrounding Braelin’s disappearance. Heroes brave enough to answer King Bruenor’s call for aid will discover and explore the Northdark Reaches, a new region of the Underdark.”

Neverwinter Northdark Reaches

Neverwinter is a free-to-play action MMORPG that features fast-paced combat and epic dungeons. Players explore the vast city of Neverwinter and its surrounding countryside, learning the vivid history of the iconic city in the Forgotten Realms and battling its many enemies.

“Neverwinter’s latest module introduces a new campaign, missions, rewards and the next major Adventure Zone. Alongside the familiar face of King Bruenor, adventurers will also be introduced to new characters such as the myconid Rumpadump, Saribel Xorlarrin Do’Urden, daughter of Matron Zeerith Xorlarrin, drow priestess Minolin Fey, and more. In an exciting new storyline, players will also visit new repeatable instances such as the Tower of Gabsul Nasad, Neirt Elamnshin, and the Mycelial Depths.”

“Gather your party and return to the Temple of the Spider in a reworked and updated version of the dungeon! Adventurers must clear the area of new servants of Lolth in order to save a Secret Moondancer taken to the Temple for judgement for posing as a High Priestess. Lolth is not known for her mercy so adventurers must make haste to rescue the priestess!”

Source : Arc Games



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals