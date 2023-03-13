Cubiio X robotic CNC cutter

If you are searching for a versatile CNC cutter that can be used in a workshop, home or small business you might be interested in the Cubiio X. A new portable CNC robot specifically designed for makers and capable of cutting a variety of different materials including wood, plastic and metal. Launched by a Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $360,000 thanks to over 250 backers with still 27 days remaining. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $1250 or £1039 (depending on current exchange rates).

“4 independent motors manage belts that precisely guide the tool throughout the machining process. Tension is constantly monitored and adjusted to ensure speed and accuracy within acceptable parameters, considering friction, reaction torque, and elasticity of timing belts. The math inside makes Cubiio X different from competitors.”

CNC cutter

“Cubiio X deals with objects bigger than itself. By releasing four steel cord timing belts with different lengths, the workspace is configurable, up to 4 ft by 4 ft or 2 ft by 6 ft. With this compact machine, it’s possible to make a 4-seat table or even a Christmas tree. Cubiio X cuts wood, plastic, metal, etc. The spindle is guided by a solid rail and driven by a precision ballscrew. The z-axis motor actuates the spinning bit into the workpiece gently and gradually. Actual tests show that Cubiio X is capable of reliably machining aluminum, copper, and brass using carbide bits.”

If the Cubiio X crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the Cubiio X CNC cutter project check out the promotional video below.

“Cubiio X fits in your garage, workshop, or back yard (on sunny days of course), and is perfect for makers who have limited space. The smart design saves space making it compact and travel-friendly. Carry it anywhere and have fun with your friends. It only takes five minutes to get started.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the CNC cutter, jump over to the official Cubiio X crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





