QQFM Audio Link expands Clubhouse and Greenroom app features

Clubhouse and Greenroom users looking to expand the options available to them may be interested in a new piece of kit launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this week in the form of the QQFM Audio Link. Features of QQFM Audio Link include voice to text, real-time translate, room connections, BGM playing, room call out and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates). If the QQFM Audio Link campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the QQFM Audio Link Clubhouse and Greenroom app expansion system project play the promotional video below.

“The clubhouse is very popular now, then Greenroom, facebook audio, twitter spaces, many people like this kind of socialization, and I am also a loyal user among them. During using these apps, I found that playing music, singing songs, recording podcasts, and real-time translation of dialogues in different languages ​​are very common requirements.

To fulfill these requirements, many users need to purchase professional tuning equipment, not only use It is inconvenient, expensive, and occupies a lot of space. In many cases, it is disturbed, and the demand cannot be easily and conveniently met. For this reason, I designed and produced the QQFM audio connector, which allows users to easily connect mobile phones equipped with different audio software to fulfill these requirements.”

“The circuit design of qqfm adopts a pure passive design, so that noise and distortion caused by the power supply will not be introduced, and functional failure caused by chip damage can be avoided. The shell is made of aluminum alloy, which is strong and durable, and the wire is made of high-strength wire to ensure long-lasting use.”

“Audio social software has brought us freedom and connection. I hope to bring more happiness to people who use it. Now, my friends use my hand-made equipment to play music, sing songs, and perform dramas in the room. I want to share so many interesting experiences with the whole world, so I am passionate about advancing this project.”

Source : Kickstarter

