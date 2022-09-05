ClickSling X sling bag with antitheft fabric and magnetic buckles

The design team at Korin based in Artesia, CA have once again taken to Kickstarter to launch their latest concept in the form of the antitheft sling bag ClickSling X. The bag has been designed for any occasion and features Level 5 cut proof fabric and antitheft system as well as being weather resistant and offering quick access thanks to its magnetic buckles.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $89 or £129 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 331% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“KORIN. originating from the United States in 2016. was one of the products worth millions of dollars on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. KORIN products have been merited with the German Red Dot design award. German IF design award. Japan Good Design design award, America’s IDEA design award, China Red Star design award, and Taiwan’s Golden Pin design award. KORIN adheres to the brand’s concept of “Intelligence is future” striving to make urban travel safer and smarter..”

Sling bag

If the ClickSling X campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the ClickSling X ssling bag project review the promotional video below.

“Timing is always a challenge with the production of a new product. However, we are working with top-notch suppliers and we have padded our timeline to make sure we can hit the time frames we have laid out. Also, our QA team is in place to personally check every shipment that will go out to make sure all backers receive the product without any defaults. The challenge, therefore, will not be the production side, but mostly the fulfilment side. We now have a good margin in our delivery times, and hope to deliver all the backpacks even before the deadline mentioned on this page.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the ssling bag, jump over to the official ClickSling X crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals