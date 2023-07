Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 starts at £32,295

Citroen has announced that it has started to take orders on the Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 and the car starts at £32,295 on the road, it is available with either the Bybrid 136 powertrain or as a plug-in hybrid, this car starts at £33,530 on the road.

Based on the latest compact and lightweight hybrid technology, this new powertrain features a 48V battery pack that re-charges in use, a 136hp PureTech petrol engine that has been specially designed to accommodate the new hybrid system, coupled to a new electrified dual-clutch ë-DCS6 gearbox and a 21kW electric motor.

Emitting only 129g of CO 2 /km according to the combined WLTP cycle, C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 emits 15% less CO2 than the equivalent non-electrified petrol C5 Aircross derivative. Priced similarly to an equivalent C5 Aircross diesel model, C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 emits almost 12% less CO 2 than the diesel-powered version. C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 enhances the C5 Aircross electrified range, which also includes the Plug-in Hybrid 225.

You can find out more details about the Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 and the plug-in hybrid models over at the Citroen website at the link below, both models are now available to order.

Source Citroen



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy