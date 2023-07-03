Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 starts at £32,295

Citroen has announced that it has started to take orders on the Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 and the car starts at £32,295 on the road, it is available with either the Bybrid 136 powertrain or as a plug-in hybrid, this car starts at £33,530 on the road.

Based on the latest compact and lightweight hybrid technology, this new powertrain features a 48V battery pack that re-charges in use, a 136hp PureTech petrol engine that has been specially designed to accommodate the new hybrid system, coupled to a new electrified dual-clutch ë-DCS6 gearbox and a 21kW electric motor.

Emitting only 129g of CO 2 /km according to the combined WLTP cycle, C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 emits 15% less CO2 than the equivalent non-electrified petrol C5 Aircross derivative. Priced similarly to an equivalent C5 Aircross diesel model, C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 emits almost 12% less CO 2 than the diesel-powered version. C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 enhances the C5 Aircross electrified range, which also includes the Plug-in Hybrid 225.

You can find out more details about the Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 and the plug-in hybrid models over at the Citroen website at the link below, both models are now available to order.

Source Citroen



