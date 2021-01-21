CircuitPython 6.1.0 now available

Following on from the recent release of CircuitPython 6.1.0-rc.1, Adafruit has today announced the availability of CircuitPython 6.1.0, the latest major revision of CircuitPython, and a new stable release.Downloads are available from circuitpython.org. The site makes it easy to select the correct file and language for your board. The downloads page is here.

Downloads are no longer available from the GitHub release pages because of the large number of files for each release. New boards since 6.0.1 are listed below, although the changes in CircuitPython 6.1.0 are extensive and too long to list here, so jump over to the official website by following the link below.

– Adafruit Feather ESP32-S2 mini module with and without TFT display. #3959. Thanks @ladyada.

– Adafruit NeoPixel Trinkey. #3978. Thanks @ladyada.

– Update Big Honking Button configuration to support its newest board revision. (#3820), thanks @theacodes

– Add new board BastBLE (#3662), thanks @Soulkrown

– Add stackrduino_m0_pro (#3842), thanks @StackRdu

– Thunderpack v1.2. #3737. Thanks @jgillick.

– CP-Sapling. #3732. Thanks @skerr92.

– Adafruit MagTag Thanks to @tannewt

– Targett Module Clip WROOM Thanks to @targett363

– Targett Module Clip WROVER Thanks to @targett363

– AtelierDuMaker Breakout NRF52840 v1 Thanks to @Edrig

Source : Adafruit

