CircuitPython 5.3.0-rc.0 released

Adafruit has this week released a new version of its CircuitPython software making CircuitPython 5.3.0-rc0 available to download. “The latest minor revision of CircuitPython, and a release candidate. If this release does not have show-stopper issues, it will be re-released as 5.3.0, the first 5.3.x stable release. This release adds support for 3 new boards, adds the RGBMatrix driver for RGB LED matrices”. See below for a more detailed list.

New features and improvements since 5.2.0 within CircuitPython 5.3.0-rc0 :

– Add support for RGB Matrix displays (#2706, #2775), thanks @jepler @PaintYourDragon

– Add a fill method to displayio.Bitmap (#2756), thanks @caternuson

– Make the colors used by the stage library compatible with those used in the displayio library (#2777), thanks @deshipu

– Multiple improvements to the STM32 port (#2735, #2788), thanks @k0d, @hierophect

– Improvements to the litex port (#2768), thanks @xobs

– Improvements to ulab (#2767), thanks @v923z, @jepler

– Use “[email protected]” in the circuitpython build process (#2765), thanks @jepler

– Fix the maximum keycode in keyboard HID descriptor (#2764), thanks @dhalbert

– Fix bad submodule patk (#2763), thanks @larsks

– Add the NFC Copy Cat board (#2758), thanks @sabas1080

– Use Sphinx 3 to build the documentation (#2757), thanks @sommersoft

Source : Adafruit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals