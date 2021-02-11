Adafruit releases CircuitPython 6.2.0 Beta 2

Adafruit of this week announce the release of CircuitPython 6.2.0 Beta 2, bringing with it new improvements and fixes most notably for the new Raspberry Pi Foundation RP2040 microcontroller chip and ESP32-S2. CircuitPython is a programming language designed to simplify experimenting and learning to code on low-cost microcontroller boards. With CircuitPython, there are no upfront desktop downloads needed. Once you get your board set up, open any text editor, and start editing code. It’s that simple. With CircuitPython, there are no upfront desktop downloads needed. Once you get your board set up, open any text editor, and start editing code. It’s that simple.

“CircuitPython has a number of “ports” that are the core implementation for a variety of microcontroller families. Stability varies on a per-port basis. As of this release, atmel-samd, nrf, and stm for the F4 family are stable. cxd56, esp32s2, raspberrypi, and stm for other STM chip families are being actively improved but may be missing functionality and have bugs. litex and mimxrt10xx are in an alpha state and will have bugs and missing functionality.”

For a complete list of all the new improvements and changes since the release of CircuitPython 6.2.0-beta.1 jump over to the official Adafruit blog by following the link below.

Source : Adafruit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals