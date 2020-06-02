Chuwi Larkbox mini PC launches on Indiegogo June 23rd

Chinese hardware manufacturer Chuwi is gearing up to launch a new crowdfunding campaign via Indiegogo later this month, for its latest pocket-sized mini PC the Chuwi Larkbox. Measuring just 61 x 61 x 43 mm in size the small mini PC is powered by an Intel Celeron J4115 processor supported by Intel UHD 600 graphics and 6GB LPDDR4.

When the crowdfunding campaign launches the mini PC will be available from $169 for early bird backers, offering a discount of the $199 recommended retail price. originally the PC was expected to be equipped with a 6 watt Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core processor, but since his first unveiling Chuwihas changed the specification to a 10 watt Intel Celeron J4115 quad-core chip.

Specifications of the pocket-sized Chuwi Larkbox mini PC :

– CPU Intel Celeron J4115

– GPU Intel UHD 600

– RAM 6GB LPDDR4

– Storage Up to 1TB M.2 2242 SSD

– USB ports 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB-C

– Other ports HDMI, headset, microSD card reader

– Cooling Active (there’s a fan)

– Dimensions 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″

– Price $199 (or $169 for early backers)

Source : Indiegogo : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals