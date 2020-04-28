Chuwi AeroBook Pro 15.6 laptop from $549

Chinese hardware manufacturer Chuwi has started a new crowdfunding campaign for its latest AeroBook Pro 15.6 laptop, with pledges available from $549 and worldwide delivery expected to take place during June 2020. The lightweight laptop is equipped with a 15.6 inch display offering users a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels up to 282PPI. AeroBook Pro 15.6 features two SSD slots, a built-in 256GB SSD, the another for you to expand.

“Featuring the Intel Core processors seen in the MacBook pro, integrated Intel Iris graphics and a full catalogue of high-quality, performance components, AeroBook Pro 15.6 will never keep you waiting. Whether you’re creating complex documents, mining data, retouching photos, or editing videos, AeroBook Pro 15.6 lets you do more — and do it quicker.”

“The most popular mobile PC form factor today is the 15.6-inch laptop. It provides a great balance of size and portability for the majority of home and office users.Moreover, equipped with a 4K Ultra HD screen, visuals look their best, with wide viewing angles and vivid, accurate colours. Perfect for 2D design workflows. Apply text, graphics, colours and effects to design layouts fast and efficiently. And when it’s time to publish, you’ll have full confidence in your colours, thanks to the 4K UHD, 100% sRGB accuracy panel.”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals