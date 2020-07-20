Chuwi CoreBook Pro laptop $499

Chuwi has introduced a new laptop this week equipped with a 13.2 inch display offering users a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels, IPS w/100% sRGB color gamut. Although the laptop is new it is powered by a fairly old processor first launched four years ago in the form of an Intel Core i3-6157U Skylake processor first released back in 2016. Although it is a 28 watt, dual-core/quad-thread processor and is supported by Intel Iris Graphics 550 and 8GB DDR4 memory.
Specifications of the Chuwi CoreBook Pro laptop :
CPU Intel Core i3-6157U
GPU Intel Iris 550
RAM 8GB DDR4
Storage 256GB SSD
Ports 1 x USB Type-C
1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
1x DC charging port
Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 pounds)
Source : Liliputing