Belkin 14 Port Chromebook USB-C hub $190

Belkin has introduces new Chromebook USB-C hub this week equipped with 14 different ports allowing you to connect a wide variety of different peripherals to your setup. The USB-C hub features multi-stream technology (MST) and integrated automatic firmware updates through Chrome OS, providing consumers with hassle-free connectivity and convenience with their peripherals.

“Engineered with the growing number of Chrome OS users in mind, the USB-C 14-Port Docking Station is capable of automatic firmware updates through Chrome OS and offers wide compatibility with all Chromebooks for an enhanced and seamless connectivity experience. It is designed to house multiple ports for extreme productivity – HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, USB-C, USB 3.1 Gen 2, 65 W PD 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, Audio In/Out – providing users with the option to display, connect and charge with one simple and modern solution.

Belkin Chromebook USB-C hub ports and specifications

1x USB-C Upstream, up to 65 W Power Delivery

Multi-stream transport (MST) technology – 3 Concurrent Displays 2x HDMI 2.0b 2x DisplayPort 1.4 1x USB-C (MFDP) port

1x USB-C (Data-Only, Downstream) 10 Gbps

1x USB-A 10 Gbps port

2x USB-A 10 Gbps ports with 5 V/0.9 A (rear)

2x USB-A 2.0 ports 480 Mbps with 5 V/0.5 A (rear)

Gigabit Ethernet

Audio In/Out

Belkin is an industry leader and a part of the Works With Chromebook program offering the 3.0 USB-C to USB-A Adapter, USB-C to VGA Adapter, USB-C to HDMI Adapter, and USB-C PD 60 W GaN Wall Charger in its portfolio of Works With Chromebook certified solutions designed and tested to work seamlessly with Chromebooks.”

The Belkin USB-C 14-Port Docking Station hub will be available to purchase in a few months time during December 2021 and will be priced at $190.

Source : Belkin

