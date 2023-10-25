The kitchen, often considered the heart of the home, is a place where culinary magic happens. However, it can also be a place of chaos if not organized properly. The innovative designs of multifunctional kitchen tools has significantly eased the process of meal preparation and post-cooking cleaning. One such tool is the FlexiBoard modular chopping board, which has been designed to streamline food preparation and cleaning, offering a tidy and efficient kitchen experience.

The FlexiBoard is a versatile kitchen tool that allows users to defrost, cut, organize, wash, and drain food items all in one place. This multifunctional board is designed to keep kitchens tidy and neat, offering an all-in-one solution for food preparation. It’s more than just a chopping board; it can also serve as an extra working table during gatherings, providing additional space when needed.

Early bird specials are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $69 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the quoted retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the standout features of the FlexiBoard is its flexible and extendable trays. These trays are designed to fit sinks and cupboards of any size, making it a versatile tool for any kitchen layout. The extendable trays function as a space-saving solution, providing additional workspace without cluttering the kitchen.

In addition to its primary functions, the FlexiBoard comes with a range of innovative accessories to enhance its functionality. Among these is a phone stand, a simple yet effective tool for easy access to recipes and cooking tutorials. With this feature, you no longer have to worry about smudging your phone screen with food-stained fingers or struggling to find a suitable place to prop up your device.

Complementing the FlexiBoard are the Flexi’n Fresh Containers. These containers feature a stretchable lid that can accommodate food of different shapes and sizes, offering 50% more volume compared to conventional containers. This innovative design makes it easier to store leftovers, reducing food waste and promoting sustainability.

If the FlexiBoard campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around Burberry 2024. To learn more about the FlexiBoard modular chopping board project assess the promotional video below.

For those who are always on the go, the Foldable Containers are a boon. These containers are designed for meals on the go and can be folded to save space, making them ideal for travel. They are a testament to the revolutionary kitchen design that prioritizes convenience without compromising functionality.

The FlexiLid Bowl Set is another addition to this line of sustainable kitchen tools. Each lid in this set has over 5,000 uses and compressions, making it a long-lasting investment. The lids are designed to fit different bowl sizes, reducing the need for disposable plastic wrap and contributing to a more sustainable kitchen. The Silicone Food Bag, another accessory of the FlexiBoard, is ideal for food preservation. This bag is 100% leakproof and reduces oxidation by blocking exterior air, ensuring your food stays fresh for longer.

Finally, the Defrosting Tray is a unique tool that directs defrosting water straight to the sink, minimizing the chance of saturating ingredients and maintaining their flavor. This tray helps to preserve the taste and texture of your food, enhancing the overall culinary experience.

The FlexiBoard and its accompanying accessories offer a comprehensive solution for maintaining a tidy kitchen, simplifying meal preparation, and enhancing post-cooking cleaning. These tools are not just about functionality; they also reflect the trend towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly kitchen practices. Whether you’re a professional chef or a home cook, the FlexiBoard modular chopping board can revolutionize your kitchen experience.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical data sheet for the modular chopping board, jump over to the official FlexiBoard crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



