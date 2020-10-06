Chopsy modular smart chopping board makes food preparation easy

Chopsy is a unique modular chopping board system consisting of 3 different cutting boards and 5 unique pods, which can be combined to provide you with the perfect shopping area depending on the food you are preparing. Enabling home chefs to save precious time time in the kitchen by organizing meal preparation by separating waste and ingredients into different pods.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $89 or £69, offering a discount of approximately 31% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Chopsy Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Chopsy project play the promotional video below.

“Your work area stays organised, your board stays clear and your prep time is reduced. There’s a board for vegetables, one for fish and another for meat, and they’re color-coordinated to make life easier. Chopsy saves you time, reduces clean-up and makes mealtime prep and organisation faster and easier than ever before. It’s not just a chopping board – Chopsy is a whole preparation system that you’ll wonder how you managed to live without.”

“No more trips to the bin between foods, with Chopsy you separate your waste and ingredients as you go saving time and energy. Just chop on the board and then slide the food or waste into the pod you wish to use, it’s as easy as that and it will revolutionize your preparation for mealtimes! Cooking has changed so why haven’t chopping boards? We’ve fixed that by incorporating a tablet holder into Chopsy, allowing you to follow your favorite recipes online, set a timer or keep an eye on your messages.”

Source : Kickstarter

