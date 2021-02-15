Chivalry 2 medieval warfare game launches June 8th 2021

Games development studio Torn Banner has this week announced that Chivalry 2 will be available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC. Chivalry 2 is an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC. If you’d like early access to the game on PC you can preorder it from the Epic Game store guaranteeing Beta access from March 26th – 29th. Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by “epic medieval movie battles”.

“Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from the thunder of cavalry charges, to storms of flaming arrows, sprawling castle sieges and more. Catapults tear the earth apart as players lay siege to castles, set fire to villages and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of grand Team Objective maps. Ride to war on horseback and claim glory by your blade.”

“Are ye a heroic warrior, or a blood-soaked murderer? Keep fighting and gurgling out battlecries even when wounded, bleeding out and missing limbs. Enhanced player expression brings thousands of hilarious new voice-lines and deep character customization. A revamped, faster and more fluid combat system offers an expanded range of creative choices, allowing players to perfect their playstyle. Immersive sound and effects ensure every blow lands with the sickening thud of steel sinking into bone.”

Source : Torn Banner

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals