ChipJabber voltage fault injection tool soon launching via Crowd Supply

ChipJabber Unplugged is a voltage fault injection tool created by NewAE Technology and is supplied as a kit for you to build. The ChipJabber was featured in the July 2020 issue of Circuit Cellar and will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website. It’s creators explain a little more about the inspiration behind the unique ChipJabber Unplugged hardware.

“The objective of this project is to teach you about voltage fault injection and to give you a sense of just how easily it can be performed. When you go to do real work, you’ll probably want some programmable logic, which makes it easier to sweep glitch parameters and settings without spending all your time tweaking knobs. You can check out ChipWhisperer and ChipSHOUTER for more advanced fault-injection tools. You might also be interested in ChipWhisperer.io Online Training, which will help you understand how this all works.”

Three different versions of the ChipJabber Unplugged board will be available, all of which are based on the same architecture with a few minor tweaks to suit different needs.

– ChipJabber Unplugged Kit: This kit is a classic electronics kit, using almost all through-hole electronics parts. You can build this design on a breadboard or a perfboard, as well, using the provided schematic.

– ChipJabber Unplugged Mini: This is a pre-built unit, using surface-mount electronics to make a much smaller version. It’s not available as a kit due to the hassle of making SMD kits. (Sorry.)

– ChipJabber Unplugged Old-School PCB: This is a slightly simplified version of the normal ChipJabber Unplugged. It is designed to be built with home-etch boards (minimal number of vias), or with a PCB mill like the Bantam PCB Mill (in fact, it exactly fits the Bantam PCB Mill’s working area).

Source : Crowd Supply

