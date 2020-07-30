Ecriture Knives “engineered for perfection”

having already raised over €300,000 thanks to 1300 backers the crowdfunding campaign for Ecriture Knives is now entering its final week.the unique range of chef knives have been designed to adapt to every grip and level of expertise. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about how each knife can be finely tuned to suit your style. Early bird pledges are available from €89 or roughly £81 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during December 2020.

“Everyone’s hands, grip, and level of control and comfort are different – so why do we all use the same knives?! Ecriture Perfect Knives are designed to adapt to every grip and every level of expertise. We’ve worked with some of the world’s best chefs to engineer the “perfect” knife. Through our research and development, we’ve designed easy-to-use adjustable-balance knives to tell your story through food.”

“With a simple slide control, you can change the center of gravity on these weighted, ergonomic knives giving you the highest level of control, precision, and accuracy while chopping, dicing, slicing, cutting, and even disjointing!”

Source : Kickstarter

