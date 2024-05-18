How to use ChatGPT-4o memory in conversations

If you engage in voice conversations with ChatGPT using the Android or iOS applications on your tablet or smartphone. You might be interested to know that ChatGPT now has the ability to remember certain things from conversations you have previously had with it. Enabling you to create your very own AI personal assistant similar to that of Jarvis which was created by Tony Stark in the Avengers and Iron Man movies.

The ChatGPT memory system is designed to enhance user interaction by retaining information across sessions, primarily for voice interactions. This feature allows for a more personalized and continuous conversational experience, while text interactions remain session-based with no memory of past interactions. You can always check what you currently have in your ChatGPT memory by simply asking and ChatGPT will relay what it is currently storing. This can be deleted any time or changed depending on the project or tasks you would like to accomplish on a daily weekly or monthly timescale.

Unfortunate the current time memory is only available via the voice conversation and not through chats although you can use special instructions and simple workarounds however the official “memory” of ChatGPT is currently only available via the conversation section.

Capabilities and Functionality

What the Memory System Can Do:

Personalization: ChatGPT can remember your preferences, interests, and goals to provide customized responses.

ChatGPT can remember your preferences, interests, and goals to provide customized responses. Continuity: It retains information across sessions, offering a seamless experience for regular users.

It retains information across sessions, offering a seamless experience for regular users. Context Awareness: ChatGPT uses stored details to maintain context in conversations, enhancing relevance and coherence.

How Memory Works:

Explicit Memory Requests: You can ask ChatGPT to remember specific information during conversations.

You can ask ChatGPT to remember specific information during conversations. Implicit Memory: ChatGPT can pick up details on its own and improve its memory over time based on your interactions.

Examples:

Meeting Preferences: If you prefer meeting notes with headlines, bullets, and action items summarized at the bottom, ChatGPT can remember and format notes accordingly.

If you prefer meeting notes with headlines, bullets, and action items summarized at the bottom, ChatGPT can remember and format notes accordingly. Business Details: If you own a coffee shop, ChatGPT can recall this when brainstorming marketing ideas.

If you own a coffee shop, ChatGPT can recall this when brainstorming marketing ideas. Personal Interests: For example, if your toddler loves jellyfish, ChatGPT can suggest related themes for her birthday card.

For example, if your toddler loves jellyfish, ChatGPT can suggest related themes for her birthday card. Educational Needs: As a teacher, if you prefer 50-minute lessons with follow-up activities, ChatGPT can remember this for future lesson plan assistance.

User Control and Privacy

Managing Memory:

Turn Memory On/Off: You can enable or disable memory in the settings (Settings > Personalization > Memory).

You can enable or disable memory in the settings (Settings > Personalization > Memory). Review and Delete Memory: You can view what ChatGPT remembers, delete specific memories, or clear all memories via settings (Settings > Personalization > Manage Memory).

You can view what ChatGPT remembers, delete specific memories, or clear all memories via settings (Settings > Personalization > Manage Memory). Conversational Commands: You can tell ChatGPT directly to remember or forget information during conversations.

Privacy Considerations:

Content Usage: Content provided to ChatGPT, including memories, may be used to improve models. You can opt out through Data Controls.

Content provided to ChatGPT, including memories, may be used to improve models. You can opt out through Data Controls. Temporary Chats: For conversations without memory, use temporary chats. These won’t appear in history or use memory and aren’t used to train models.

Application in Different Scenarios

Educational Purposes:

Progress Tracking: ChatGPT can remember your progress in learning subjects like languages or coding.

ChatGPT can remember your progress in learning subjects like languages or coding. Personalized Learning: It offers tailored advice and practice based on your learning journey.

Project Management:

Deadline Management: Remembers important deadlines and milestones. Although ChatGPT will not be able to actually remind you or alert you at the current time. Although this may change in the future

Remembers important deadlines and milestones. Although ChatGPT will not be able to actually remind you or alert you at the current time. Although this may change in the future Project Specifics: Stores and recalls details about your projects, ensuring continuity without repetition.

Personalization:

Adapted Responses: ChatGPT modifies its responses based on your preferences and interests.

ChatGPT modifies its responses based on your preferences and interests. Consistency: Maintains a consistent conversation style and remembers previous interactions.

Custom Instructions

Direct Guidance: Use custom instructions to provide ChatGPT with explicit information or instructions.

Use custom instructions to provide ChatGPT with explicit information or instructions. Enhanced Memory: For details shared in conversations, ChatGPT can remember relevant information for future interactions.

Evolving Privacy and Safety Standards

Memory Usage:

Assessment and Mitigation: Steps are taken to avoid biases and ensure sensitive information is not remembered unless explicitly requested.

Steps are taken to avoid biases and ensure sensitive information is not remembered unless explicitly requested. Enterprise and Team Users: Memory can be used efficiently for work, with control over organizational data and memory settings.

GPT-Specific Memory

Distinct Memory: Each GPT has its own memory. Builders can enable memory for their GPTs, and users need memory enabled to interact with these GPTs.

Each GPT has its own memory. Builders can enable memory for their GPTs, and users need memory enabled to interact with these GPTs. Shared Details: Information must be repeated for different GPTs, as memories are not shared.

Limitations

Text Interactions:

Memory is not utilized in text-based interactions, meaning each session is independent. This can be a limitation if continuity is desired across all interaction types.

Memory Capacity:

There might be limits to the amount and type of information that can be stored, which could affect the depth of personalization over time.

The ChatGPT memory system adds a significant layer of continuity and personalization to voice interactions, making conversations more relevant and tailored to individual users. However, it maintains a clear boundary by not applying this memory to text-based interactions, thus aligning with privacy standards and ensuring user control over the conversational experience. By understanding and effectively using these capabilities, users can enhance their interaction with ChatGPT, making it a more powerful tool for personal and professional use. For more information on using ChatGPT memory jump over to the official OpenAI website.

