RIGOAL Kevlar charging cable offers 100w, 40Gbps data transmission and more

After some time most charging cables begin to deteriorate due to heavy daily use, the RIGOAL cable has been designed and constructed using Kevlar to provide a strong yet fast charging cable at an affordable price capable of supporting up to 100w power delivery, the cable offers data transmission speeds of up to 40Gb per second. As well as supporting 5K @ 60hz and dual monitor connectivity offering 4K @60Hz.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $18 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the RIGOAL campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the RIGOAL Strong charging cable project play the promotional video below.

“Metal encased tips and is covered by a thick Kevlar Braided material, ensuring your cable is long-lasting and tangle-free. No more dreaded splitting or bent ends. Stop wasting your money on cables that don’t last.”

RIGOAL USB4 cable support HD dual monitors at Single 5K (5120 x 2880) @ 60Hz or 4Kx2K(4096×2160) @ 60HZ video resolution using a single cable docking solution to connect and drive 2 displays. “RIGOAL USB4 cable can transfer data at up to a staggering speed of 40Gbps. You can transfer music, movies, or entire seasons of TV shows in seconds. High volume data capability makes the 40Gbps ideal for high definition video.”

“Turn your Samsung Galaxy S10/S9/S8/S10+/S9+/S8+ Note 9/8, Huawei Mate 10/10 Pro/20 Connect your smartphones to a monitor, for a desktop experience powered by your phone. So you can turn any place into a workplace. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Strong harging cable, jump over to the official RIGOAL crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

